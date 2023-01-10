KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who Kalamazoo had picked to be its new city attorney has withdrawn from consideration.

The Kalamazoo City Commission had voted Dec. 19 to give the job to James Porter, the attorney for Oshtemo Township. On Monday, the city said, Porter said he had to withdraw due to personal matters.

Kalamazoo still needs to replace attorney Clyde Robinson, who is retiring Feb. 1.

It’s unclear whether the city will go back to one of its two other finalists for the job — William Kim, the city attorney for Flint; or Julianne Pastula, who works for Detroit’s law department — or whether it will start from scratch. The city said commissioners will talk about the next steps at their Jan. 17 meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall.