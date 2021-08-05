Kalamazoo’s annual holiday parade returning

Kalamazoo County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kalamazoo holiday parade

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 57th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Nov. 26, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s annual holiday parade will return this November.

The 59-year-old Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will be returning this year, the city said in a Thursday release, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Kalamazoo will again be partnering with Maple Hill Auto Group, which will be planning and managing the parade.

Details on a specific date will be announced by Maple Hill Auto Group in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for the city said.

The parade will kickoff downtown Kalamazoo’s busy holiday season. This year’s festivities will include the small business Saturday weekend from Nov. 26-28, downtown dollars, Santa’s workshop, the holly jolly trolley and a window decorating contest, the city said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!