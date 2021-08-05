Kalamazoo’s annual holiday parade returning

Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 57th annual Kalamazoo Holiday Parade on Nov. 26, 2019. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s annual holiday parade will return this November.

The 59-year-old Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade will be returning this year, the city said in a Thursday release, after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Kalamazoo will again be partnering with Maple Hill Auto Group, which will be planning and managing the parade.

Details on a specific date will be announced by Maple Hill Auto Group in the coming weeks, a spokesperson for the city said.

The parade will kickoff downtown Kalamazoo’s busy holiday season. This year’s festivities will include the small business Saturday weekend from Nov. 26-28, downtown dollars, Santa’s workshop, the holly jolly trolley and a window decorating contest, the city said.