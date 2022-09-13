PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Zombie Walk is back for its second year, raising money for a local children’s hospital.

The event is happening Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting in Arcadia Creek Festival Site. It’s put on by Nightmare Realm Haunted House in Mattawan, with a goal of raising money for Bronson Children’s Hospital. The zombie walk last happened in 2019.

Registration costs $25 and gets you a place in the walk, a zombie walk t-shirt, special giveaways and a chance to enter the costume competition where you can earn prizes from Nightmare Realm, Erbellis and more, according to the group that runs the haunted house.

To register, visit Nightmare Realm Kalamazoo’s website, share the pledge link to collect donations to Bronson Children’s Hospital and get dressed up in zombie costumes.

Watch the interview above for more information.