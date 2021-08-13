Kalamazoo working to remove lead-based paint hazards in homes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo residents with young kids who may have lead paint in their homes can now get help removing the hazard.

The city of Kalamazoo and the KNHS Home Ownership Services are working together on a program to remove lead-based paint in local homes, Kalamazoo announced Friday.

The program will have no cost to residents and is funded by a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Lead was used in household paints until 1978. Lead-based paint can be poisonous when it starts to deteriorate and becomes dust.

A 2016 data report on childhood lead testing revealed that children under the age of 6 living in Kalamazoo County had elevated blood level rates — twice the level of Flint.

The project will help find lead based-paint hazards and remove them for residents who own or live in a home built before 1978 who have kids 5 years old and under, the city said.

The city will pass out details about the program at homes that may be eligible during the week of Aug. 16.

For more information about eligibility and to apply, visit KalamazooCity.org/leadsafehomes.