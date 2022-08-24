KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman has been arrested and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has requested charges against another person after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

According to KDPS, a 25-year-old man showed up at a local hospital at approximately 12:20 a.m. Wednesday with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive his injuries.

During their investigation, police uncovered a vehicle of interest, and it was eventually spotted by a KDPS officer on W. Main St. That officer pulled the vehicle over and reportedly found two loaded guns and a taser.

A 26-year-old woman from Kalamazoo was arrested and charged with multiple felony weapons charges. She is currently lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Police have also requested charges against a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo but did not provide an explanation for his role in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with woodtv.com for the latest updates.