KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of Mental Health Awareness month, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting what it’s calling a one-of-a-kind mental health fair.

The fair is happening Saturday, May 20 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the museum. People who attend will be to explore several topics, including suicide prevention and racial healing. There will also be guest speakers from several local agencies.

The health fair is happening as the museum’s Mental Health: Mind Matters exhibit continues. Visitors to the exhibit will be able to check out a series of interactive stations that explore misconceptions about mental illness.

That exhibit runs until June 18. You can find more information at the Kalamazoo Museum website.