KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday is Statewide Astronomy Night, a special night for space lovers in Michigan. The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is celebrating with free shows at its planetarium.

Activities planned at the museum include a live tour of noteworthy stars and constellations visible in the early evening.

There will also be guest speakers giving a closer look at the best ways to check out the night sky. Event organizers say there will be something for people of all ages.

The activities will go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but there is limited seating in the planetarium, so you’ll want to get there early. For more information go to kalamazoomuseum.org.