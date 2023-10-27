KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit with years of history is opening up at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum.

“The Kalamazoo Valley Museum has been a museum since 1881 and we have amassed over 60,000 objects. Generally, we have about a quarter of those objects on display at any given time. So this is really a chance for us to get those rarely seen, kind of unique objects out on the floor for visitors to be able to appreciate,” Julie Bunke, manager of exhibits and interactive experiences, said.

The exhibit opens Tuesday and will run until Jan. 21. It includes one-of-a-kind furniture and mass-produced pieces, two different organs, a reproduction of King Tut’s throne that was on display at Gilmore’s department store, a neon Hoekstra Hardware sign and more.

“We (also) have a Japanese screen that is on display that I’m guessing is more than 250 years old, and we also have some other very unique oriental furniture that is on exhibit,” Bunke said.

Artifacts from the ‘Off the Shelves: Exploring the Kalamazoo Valley Museum’s Furniture Collection’ exhibit. (Courtesy of Kalamazoo Valley Museum)

While this is a hands-off exhibit, the museum will be having a scavenger hunt for its youngest visitors.

“(It will) really encourage them to look and to explore the items just with their eyes and kind of look for some unique items and some unique features of the items on display,” Bunke said.

The free museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving and for a few days over the Christmas holiday. For more information, visit the museum’s website.