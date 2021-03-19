Kalamazoo Twp. police seek help to ID man in medical distress

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are working to learn the name of a man who was found in medical distress near Kalamazoo Friday.

The man, who was suffering an unspecified medical condition, was found in the 1100 block of Grand Pre Avenue near Ellamarie Drive in Kalamazoo Township. That’s in the area of Nichols Road and W. Main Street in the Westwood neighborhood.

He was taken to the hospital, but Kalamazoo Township police said he didn’t have any ID on him.

He is described as white man between 70 and 80 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with a full head of white hair. He was wearing a jeans, a light blue T-shirt, a blue and green plaid jacket, and white New Balance tennis shoes. He had a blue Michigan lanyard keychain with a pink Wamhoff keychain on it.

Police did not release a photo of the man.

Anyone who knows who the man is should call Kalamazoo police at 269.488.8911.