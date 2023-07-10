KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Township manager allegedly recorded a closed-session meeting of the township board in April, according to a Michigan State Police search warrant.

Dexter Mitchell, the Kalamazoo Township manager, was the center of an eavesdropping complaint, according to MSP.

It’s alleged that Mitchell was told on the morning of March 3 he could not attend the closed-session attorney-client privileged meeting at the township hall later that afternoon. However, Mitchell showed up at the 3 p.m. meeting. Two township attorneys were there and told Mitchell he was not allowed at the meeting, so he left, according to the warrant document.

Surveillance video from earlier in the day allegedly shows Mitchell placing something behind the same table before the closed-session meeting.

At 8 p.m. that night, Mitchell was allegedly seen by a township maintenance worker entering the building. Surveillance video allegedly shows Mitchell walking into the meeting room, grabbing something from behind a table and leaving the township hall.

According to the search warrant, Kalamazoo Township Supervisor Don Martin told state police that Mitchell had fired two fire officials and one other employee in the past six months, so Martin believed Mitchell thought the meeting was about him.

MSP obtained the recording from the recorder found at Mitchell’s house.