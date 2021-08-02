Kalamazoo to release investigative report into 2020 protests

Kalamazoo County

by: Nick Ponton

Posted: / Updated:
A far-right group and counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo on Aug. 15, 2020.

A far-right group and counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo on Aug. 15, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine months after the Kalamazoo City Commission hired an independent company to conduct an investigation into the public safety department’s response to protests last summer, the report is set to be released later this week.

City Manager Jim Ritsema announced at Monday’s commission meeting that they and the Citizens Public Safety Review and Appeals Board will host a joint special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. The report is expected to be released on the city’s website later this week.

The meeting will be held for members of the city commission and CPSRAB to ask questions to the OIR Group.   

The OIR Group, a consulting firm out of California, was hired last November for $75,000 to look at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s response to protests that occurred in the summer of 2020.   

OIR was tasked with looking at several specific incidents including: 

OIR held several virtual listening sessions earlier this year to get input from residents. 

Next Tuesday’s meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed on the City of Kalamazoo’s Facebook and YouTube pages.     

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!