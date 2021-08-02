Kalamazoo to release investigative report into 2020 protests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine months after the Kalamazoo City Commission hired an independent company to conduct an investigation into the public safety department’s response to protests last summer, the report is set to be released later this week.

City Manager Jim Ritsema announced at Monday’s commission meeting that they and the Citizens Public Safety Review and Appeals Board will host a joint special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. The report is expected to be released on the city’s website later this week.

The meeting will be held for members of the city commission and CPSRAB to ask questions to the OIR Group.

The OIR Group, a consulting firm out of California, was hired last November for $75,000 to look at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety’s response to protests that occurred in the summer of 2020.

OIR was tasked with looking at several specific incidents including:

A May 30, 2020 peaceful protest over police reform in which officers in riot gear pushed their way into a crowd to allow cruisers surrounded by protesters to drive away.

A spate of vandalism on the night of June 1 into June 2 in which officers used tear gas to get people to break up.

A peaceful protest on the evening of June 2 in which officers used tear gas on protesters who broke the curfew instituted after the vandalism.

The way KDPS responded to an Aug. 15, 2020 rally by the Proud Boys, an organization designated as a hate group, and the brawl that broke out as a result.

OIR held several virtual listening sessions earlier this year to get input from residents.

Next Tuesday’s meeting will be held virtually and will be streamed on the City of Kalamazoo’s Facebook and YouTube pages.