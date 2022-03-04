Kalamazoo to pay around $180K after house demolished in standoff

Parts of the home appeared to have been torn down during the standoff. A News 8 crew on scene Tuesday evening saw a crew tearing the home down further.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has agreed to pay up to about $180,000 to compensate the owner and tenant of a home that police tore down during a standoff and clean up the site.

A summary of the deal submitted to the city commission says the city will pay $33,178.65 to tenant Andrea Young; $117,000 to Gary Apps, who will still own the property; and between $20,000 and $30,000 to clean up the site.

All of that is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance fund.

The house on Washington Avenue at Cameron Street was destroyed in November after shooting suspect Alex Rawls, 35, holed up inside and refused to come out for hours.

Police say that after Rawls shot at them, they started tearing down the walls of the house so officers could get their eyes on him.

Rawls shot at officers a total of four times, they said, but no one was hit. On the last time, a Kalamazoo police officer and county sheriff’s deputy returned fire. Rawls was shot but not killed. Eventually, police said, Rawls shot and killed himself. That was about 16 hours after the standoff started.

Damage to the first-floor supports when crews started tearing down the house meant the whole thing ultimately had to come down, the police chief said in the days after the standoff.

“Everything done by law enforcement was to avoid the outcome of further injury or loss of life,” Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley said then. “…While it’s unfortunate that damage was caused to this home, we prioritize lives before property. Property is always secondary to human life.”

Apps previously told News 8 no one from the police or city gave him a heads up before they started tearing down the house. He said he found out about it by watching the news.

The City Commission will vote on approving the settlement at its Monday meeting.