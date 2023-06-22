Dani Schalow has been making her own communication flashcards to help other nonverbal individuals express their feelings. (Neurotypes333/Etsy)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is looking to give those who are nonverbal a chance at communicating more effectively.

Dani Schalow, 18, has spent the past six months crafting, selling and shipping flashcards for common communication phrases like, “hello,” “goodbye,” “yes,” and “no.”

Cards like the ones Schalow has been creating since January have been around for some time and he has used them. But the recent graduate from Michigan Connections Academy, an online public school, wanted to give them a creative upgrade.

“I wanted to add art to them,” Schalow said. “They were Google images. So I had my partner create the art for me and then I learned how to make flashcards and then I made them.”

Dani Schalow has developed his own communication cards for those who are nonverbal to be able to say how they are feeling. (Neurotypes333/Etsy)

He began selling the cards to his friends and they quickly let Schalow know that he had a great opportunity to help a lot of people. They encouraged him to put the cards up for sale on Etsy. When he did, people from across the U.S. began asking for them. He was a little hesitant at first over the clamoring.

“At first I wasn’t going to,” he said. “I didn’t know anything about it. So I started researching and was like, ‘I could.’ And then I did it.”

You can buy Schalow’s communication cards in three different styles: cats, frogs or a custom design. Schalow will take your suggestion for a word and phrase and work his magic along with his partner.

So far, Schalow has fulfilled over 160 orders from individuals across the country. He wants everyone who can’t speak to have the chance to be heard.

“It’s hard to communicate properly without words if you don’t have anything,” Schalow said. “So that really helps people and it helps get their point across so that their needs are getting met.”

He hopes to eventually have his cards in stores to make them more easily accessible. In the meantime, you can purchase some by clicking here.