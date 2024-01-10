KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the Kalamazoo arts community in a concert on Jan. 21.

The concert’s name comes from a 1963 speech King made at Miller Auditorium, which included the line, “With this faith, we will be able to transform the jangling discords of our nation to a beautiful symphony of brotherhood”

The concert will feature performances from Kalamazoo Central and Loy Norrix high schools along with Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra students.

The concert will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets for adults will start at $18. Tickets for those under the age of 18 will start at $15.

To learn more, visit KalamazooSymphony.com.