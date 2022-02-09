Kalamazoo shooting sends one to hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

Kalamazoo public safety officers responded to reports of a shooting on Ranney Street between Park Street and S. Westnedge Avenue.

News 8 crews saw one person was loaded into an ambulance, but it is still unclear what injuries the person may have sustained.

At the scene, there was a car parked in a driveway with visible gunshot holes through a window.

KDPS is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

