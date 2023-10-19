KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan will be receiving $13 million in federal grant money to help retrofit and renovate Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted housing with energy efficiency improvements. A major piece of the pie funded by the Inflation Reduction Act is going to an affordable apartment complex for seniors in Kalamazoo.

Standing on Mount Olivet Road is Spring Valley Crossing, a 55-unit senior-living apartment complex owned by the national nonprofit National Church Residences. The White House announced this week more than $3.3 million in federal funding will go toward energy efficiency improvements to the complex, where all but one of the units are rent-assisted through HUD programs.

“It’s going to save money for … the faith-based organization, which will then make the ability of that group to be able to provide better service to those seniors,” said John Podesta, who serves as President Joe Biden’s senior adviser for clean energy innovation.

The White House says the other recipient of Michigan’s $13 million portion is North Hill Farms, an apartment complex in Pontiac.

Another energy incentive was introduced this week called the Low-Income Communities Bonus Credit Program. Through the departments of Energy and Treasury, qualified applicants can get a 10% or 20% tax credit boost for small solar or wind projects in low-income or tribal communities. Combined with the existing 30% base for clean energy projects, a total tax credit can go up to 50% of the project’s cost.

“Over the course of the useful life of those units, it will really lower energy costs for people,” Podesta said. “So they’ll see direct savings in their energy bill, whether that’s on their own rooftop or through a community solar program.”

One of the four categories to qualify for this program is simply if a resident is living in a low-income community. The U.S. Department of Energy’s website has a map based on recent census data with an address lookup so you can find out if your home is in such an area.

“They get those direct savings, which is really, I think, going to make these systems affordable to people and they’ll reap the benefits through lower energy costs,” Podesta said.

Applications are now being accepted.