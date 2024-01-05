KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo River’s water level will be lowered on Saturday while divers search for a motorcyclist who vanished into the river Monday after running away from officers.

According to the Kalamazoo County Emergency Management, Morrow Dam operators “will be decreasing the flow to reduce (the) depth and current speed on the Kalamazoo River. (The) river level is expected to drop by about 1 foot during this operation,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

The reduction will begin at 8 a.m. and last until mid-afternoon on Saturday, the post said.

Divers will be searching between Michigan Avenue and Paterson Street for a man who vanished after officers tried to pull him over in the area of Michigan Avenue and Rose Street for a motorcycle license plate violation, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

The man’s motorcycle had some sort of mechanical problem in the area of Harrison Street and E. Michigan Avenue, less than a mile from the traffic stop attempt. The man ditched the bike and ran away, heading through Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Body camera footage shows the man hopping a fence and then running into the water, initially trying to swim across but then stopping mid-river.

“He’s in the middle of the river right now,” the officer reported back on his radio. “Looks like he’s kind of given up. He’s just kind of walking in the river.”

The officer reported on his radio that the man was trying to swim down the river and was having trouble.

The man made it a little farther down the river but continued to struggle. Officers then saw him go under the water, police said. They never saw him come back up.

The man’s name has not been released. It’s unclear if officers have identified him.

Anyone who may have information about the motorcyclist is asked to call KDPS detectives at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.