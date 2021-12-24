Kalamazoo restaurant preparing 1,000 meals for those in need Christmas Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo family staple spanning three generations stands at the corner of Burdick and Cedar Streets, where families can gather for any meal of the day. This Christmas, the Blue Dolphin, owned by Steve Peter Stamos and his family, wants to make sure no one is forgotten at the table.

“People really like to get together Christmas Day and talk, where a lot of people don’t have that,” Stamos said. “They’re alone. They’re by themselves, so they come down to talk to other people, so this is a great opportunity.”

The family business is preparing 1,000 Christmas meals at no charge to those in need, filled with their choice of prime rib or turkey along with the fix-in’s.

“When they go to leave, they’ll say, ‘You know, if I didn’t come down here and have Christmas dinner with you guys, nobody would’ve said ‘Merry Christmas’ to me today.’ So, it really breaks your heart to know that,” Stamos said.

Like last year, however, the Blue Dolphin decided to serve the meals to-go only. While it is to ensure safety and peace of mind without needing hundreds of volunteers, Stamos said it still brings joy to them.

“It’s taken on a different approach, but it’s the same feeling,” he said. “It’s giving, seeing the people come up and really appreciate what you’re doing. Talking to them, it’s just amazing.”

Those needing a meal Christmas Day will simply need to come to the restaurant from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, nothing further is needed. In that same time frame, however, the family is thinking of those with kids and anyone who literally needs to stay warm.

“We have a nice drive,” Stamos said. “We’ve got toys for the kids, books. We’re also doing a glove… and hat drive, so it’s all available for them.”

Stamos said that the only way anyone can help is not with money, donations or even volunteered time. He is simply asking that they spread the word.