KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD0 — The Kalamazoo Public School Board of Education will interview three applicants to fill a board vacancy.

The interviews will happen at 6:30 p.m. special board meeting Thursday at the KPS Administration Building.

Todd D. Ellis, who is a scientist with experience in science education, will be interviewed at 6:30 p.m. Manuel J. Brenes, who has more than 20 years of experience in KPS as a teacher and an administrator, will be interviewed at 7:30 p.m. Takisha Johnson, who is a former adjunct instructor and junior high teacher, will be interviewed virtually at 8 p.m.

The appointee will fill a seat left vacant by trustee Megan Maddock after she resigned on July 20. The person will serve through December 2024.