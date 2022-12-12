KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent has resigned.

The Kalamazoo Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., during its meeting on Monday, it said in a statement to parents and the community.

It said her resignation was a “mutual decision” and that she is leaving the district “in good standing.”

“Dr. Raichoudhuri has accomplished much during her two and a half year tenure and now Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities,” the board said in the statement. “We wish Dr. Raichoudhuri well in her future endeavors, and thank her for her service to the District.”

She became the superintendent of the district in 2020.

Cindy Green, who worked as the KPS assistant superintendent for 17 and recently worked as the interim superintendent at Lakeview School District, is set to take the role of KPS interim superintendent effective immediately.