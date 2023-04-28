KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education has selected the three finalists to fill its superintendent position.

After the first round virtual interviews on Thursday, the board named the finalists: Stephanie Jones, Darrin Slade and Ty Weeks.

Jones is a chief officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services for Chicago Public Schools. She has also spent time as a special education teacher at CPS and was a director of special services for another Illinois school district.

Slade is the deputy superintendent of Hazelwood Public School District in Missouri. He has also worked as an assistant superintendent of instructional leadership for Kansas City Public Schools. He has 16 years of experience as an elementary, middle and high school principal for District of Columbia Public Schools.

Weeks is a superintendent of schools for Dearborn Heights School District No. 7 and has worked in the metro Detroit area for two decades as a teacher, professor, principal, advocate mentor, Title IX compliance coordinator and program developer for youth.

The finalists were selected from 37 applications which were reviewed by KPS board members.

The board said it will interview the finalists in person on May 8 during a special board meeting. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the KPS Administration Building located at 1220 Howard Street.

The special board meeting will be open to the public. It will also be live streamed on Public Media Network on the Live TV Channel PMN 5.

The previous superintendent of KPS, Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., resigned in December in what the district called a “mutual decision.” She had been the superintendent of the KPS since 2020. Cindy Green, who worked as a KPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning services is acting as interim superintendent in the meantime.