KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education is taking applications for a new member.

Trustee applications can be found online or picked up in person at the Administration Building at 1220 Howard Street between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 1.

Current board members will go over the applications during a special meeting on Aug. 2. Interviews with as many as six finalists will be held the following day at 6:30 p.m. at the Administration Building. Right after those interviews, a new trustee will be chosen.

The new trustee will start work at the Aug. 10 board meeting. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

The new member will replace Megan Maddock, who resigned effective July 20.

Last month, the board chose Maricela Alcala to replace Tandy Moore, who also resigned.