KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools is looking to fill a board of education vacancy after a trustee resigned.

According to Kalamazoo Public Schools, Trustee Tandy Moore announced she was stepping down effective immediately during the June 8 Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

Applications can be found online at www.KalamazooPublicSchools.com or the administrative building at 1220 Howard St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Interested applicants must submit their application by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.

The new trustee will be appointed by July 8. The term goes through Dec. 31, 2024.

More information can be found on the school district’s website.