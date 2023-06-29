KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education selected a new board member to fill its trustee vacancy.

In a special board meeting Wednesday, Maricela Alcala was chosen to serve the remainder of the term after Tandy Moore resigned from the board on June 8.

Alcala is the CEO of Gryphon Place, a nonprofit that provides suicide prevention and crisis intervention services in the Kalamazoo area, according to KPS.

“I have a great passion for elevating our Hispanic/Latino youth,” Alcala said in her application for the trustee position. “I bring knowledge, experience, and passion for juvenile justice. I have strong connections to local community resources and bring a collaborative spirit to all the work I do.”

Alcala will serve out the term through December 2024.