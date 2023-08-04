KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education has chosen a former educator and nonprofit founder to fill its trustee vacancy.

On Thursday, the board unanimously chose Takisha Johnson for the position, according to a release from KPS. She will fill the seat left vacant by Megan Maddock, who resigned in July because she was moving away.

The Board of Education received 14 applications for the position and interviewed three people.

Johnson has degrees in psychology, sociology and accounting. She is the founder of Young Kings and Queens, a nonprofit in Kalamazoo that helps teenagers gain life skills and cultural opportunities, the KPS board said. She also worked as an educator and has experience with fundraising and program development.

Johnson said she will “ensure youth voices are at the table … to ensure we are truly serving their best interests.”

Although Maddock’s term went through the end of 2026, Johnson’s appointment will only go through Dec. 31, 2024, the release said. A trustee elected in the November 2024 general election will fill the rest of Maddock’s term.