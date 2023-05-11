KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools has chosen a new superintendent.

Darrin Slade, the deputy superintendent for a Missouri school district, was chosen to lead KPS in a Thursday evening meeting.

Slade comes from Hazelwood Public School District in Missouri. He has also worked as an assistant superintendent of instructional leadership for Kansas City Public Schools and has 16 years of experience as an elementary, middle and high school principal for District of Columbia Public Schools.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Towson University, a master’s in teaching from John Hopkins University and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Maryland, KPS said.

Slade was selected after several rounds of interviews.

He will replace the previous superintendent of KPS, Rita Raichoudhuri, Ed.D., who resigned in December in what the district called a “mutual decision.” She had been the superintendent of the KPS since 2020. Cindy Green, who worked as a KPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning services has been acting as interim superintendent in the meantime.