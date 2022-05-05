KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — After a concerned call from a citizen, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers and the Department of Natural Resources freed an owl from a tight situation, according to a Facebook post.
Officers responded to Conant Street in Kalamazoo and found an owl stuck between two fences. They called the DNR and worked together to free the owl. The DNR then took it to a rehabilitation center that specializes in the care of owls.
The center identified the owl as a rare short eared owl juvenile. It expects the owl to recover, the DNR said.