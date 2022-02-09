Kalamazoo Public Library resumes in-person services

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Library will resume in-person services after over a month of being curbside-only.

Starting on Monday, all KPL locations will be in-person during regular business hours. For a complete list of hours at each branch, visit the KPL website.

Masks are required for patrons during their visit and all locations will provide them at the door. Curbside services will continue for those who prefer them.

All events will still be held virtually and there will be no meeting spaces available to rent until further notice.

On January 4, KPL made the announcement that they were moving to curbside-only services due to rising COVID-19 numbers that were affecting their staffing.

At the time, KPL said it would reassess the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in two weeks to decide when it would resume in-person services. It decided to remain closed for another three weeks.