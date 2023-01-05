KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo’s new chief of police was sworn in on Thursday.
David Boysen was sworn in as the new chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety around 4 p.m., the city said in a release.
“I appreciate all of the congratulatory messages and well-wishes from the community, family, and friends. I am very humbled by all of the support I have received. A big thank you to the people of Kalamazoo for entrusting me to keep this community safe. The support from Kalamazoo has been overwhelming and I cannot thank the community enough,” Boysen said in a statement.
His swearing in comes after former KDPS chief Vernon Coakley was ousted in late December following a harassment investigation. The investigation found allegations that he spoke inappropriately to three women were credible, the city said.
Coakley will get a severance package of $155,250 — the equivalent of a year’s pay — and the standard KDPS pension package under the separation agreement.