KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Kalamazoo.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kalsee Credit Union, located at 3121 Portage St. near East Cork Street. Employees told officers a man wearing a mask came in and gave them a threatening note that demanded money, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Police say the man then ran from the scene.

A photo of a bank robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

A photo of a bank robbery suspect. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KDPS has released photos of the suspect from security footage. Police say they do not yet know the man’s identity.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 488.8911 or Silent Observer at 343.2100 or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.