KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo saved a small alligator on Tuesday.

A sergeant found the reptile crawling on Lake Street near Division Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. KDPS caught the alligator and kept it from getting into the sewers, police say.

KDPS said an alligator sanctuary in Athens was contacted. The reptile, believed to be an American alligator, was given to animal control.

KDPS officers with an alligator. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

“As a reminder for those in the community who choose to keep exotic pets, chapter 7 of the city ordinances covers the ownership of such animals within the city limits,” KDPS said in the release. “Additionally, these animals take a great deal of care, time, and resources. Should you find yourself not capable of caring for any pet, there are resources available to properly resolve this.”

Anyone with information is asked contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer by calling 269.343.2100 or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.