Kalamazoo police at the scene of a crash on June 22, 2022. (Courtesy Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was hit by a train in Kalamazoo, Amtrak says.

It happened near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue. The person was walking on the tracks, a spokesperson for Amtrak told News 8.

The person’s condition is unknown.

“Wolverine Train 352 is stopped west of Kalamazoo (KAL) due to a trespasser incident along the route ahead. We will provide updates as information becomes available,” Amtrak said in a tweet.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety in a tweet said traffic south of Ransom Road and west of Kalamazoo Avenue is being diverted. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

No one else was injured, Amtrak says.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.