KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business in the 1700 block of South Westnedge near Howard Street. Police were told a man approached the checkout lane with a handgun, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release. He robbed the business and ran with an unknown amount of cash.

Officers tried to find him but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information should call KDPS at 337.8120 or Silent Observer at 343.2100.