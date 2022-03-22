KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Many flock to Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park on beautiful days, taking in programs on the outdoor stage, playing table tennis or enjoying seasonal amenities like a giant chess set or a candy cane wonderland and Christmas lights.

On Tuesday, community leaders broke ground across the street on a new amenity for Kalamazoo’s littlest residents.

Kids equipped with plastic shovels were among the dignitaries ceremonially kicking off construction on the new Children’s Nature Playscape, a massive 16,000-square-foot natural playground for little adventurers.

The groundbreaking for a new playscape in Kalamazoo. (March 22, 2022)

“We really think we’re adding to the city by providing a nature space where kids can run freely, climb on things, run through things, really get their hands dirty and build this really healthy relationship with nature,” Jody Brylinsky, chair for the Children’s Nature Playscape Steering Committee, said.

On the lot where First Reformed Church of Kalamazoo used to be, the Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant playscape will feature climbing and play areas, obstacle courses, a sand pit and planting garden among other things.

Among the various community partners who made it possible was the Kalamazoo Nature Center, whose president and CEO Nathan Smallwood said it aligns with the group’s philosophy on children being born naturalists.

“You watch a child before they can even walk wander about and pick up a worm and have that natural curiosity about the natural world; that’s really a part of us,” Smallwood said.

It’s not just community partners and advocates thrilled for construction crews now and kids later to get their hands dirty. Around the block at La Familia Cafe, owner and operator Dan Salas says the playscape would add more to downtown Kalamazoo’s family-friendly vibes. Families account for as much as half of his daily customers.

“We get people from all over town. Portage, Kalamazoo… surrounding areas. Downtown is an attraction,” Salas said. “We’re excited. Anything to bring people downtown is a plus for us and all the businesses downtown.”

The lot in Kalamazoo that will house a new playscape. (March 22, 2022)

Jessica Farr and her Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop agree that the natural playground will be a big boost for business.

“It sounds amazing. It’ll bring more families downtown and come to the store,” Farr said. “Especially around the holiday season, we get a lot of people coming from Bronson Park to see the lights or for Halloween coming in from the saddle tour and seeing the park and all the skeletons there.”

Construction on the Playscape is not expected to be finished until 2023.