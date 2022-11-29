KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo has narrowed its search for a new city attorney down to three finalists.

The candidates are William Kim, Julianne Pastula and James Porter, the city said.

Kim is the current city attorney for Flint and leads Flint’s law department’s attorneys and staff. Pastula is the chief legal counsel of operations for Detroit’s law department where she counsels the city’s board of ethics. Porter is the in-house counsel for Oshtemo Charter Township and has also practiced law in neighboring Kalamazoo townships, according to the city.

Kim, Pastula and Porter will be introduced to the public at a Wednesday meet and greet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community Room in Kalamazoo City Hall. The interviews are open to the public.

The position of city attorney opened after Kalamazoo’s attorney Clyde Robinson announced he would be retiring after 14 years with the city. He had worked in municipal services for over four decades.

The new attorney will be appointed by the city commission.