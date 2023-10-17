KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo nonprofit will be the focus of a new, free marketing campaign from a West Michigan firm.

Girls Build Kalamazoo, an organization that encourages girls in middle and high schools to think about entering the fields of construction, entrepreneurship and STEM, was named the winner of Revel’s marketing makeover competition.

“We’re thrilled to have Girls Build Kalamazoo as the recipient for Good Tuesday,” Revel CEO Jason Piasecki said in a statement. “Their cause is near and dear to me, having two daughters in college pursuing STEM careers.”

Over 30 different businesses and organizations applied for the free marketing help from Reveland Girls Build was selected based on its mission of getting women more representation in fields dominated by men.

“Women, particularly African American and BIPOC women are underrepresented in those fields. So, we felt it was important to teach and educate about these areas at a younger age,” Girls Build Kalamazoo Founder and Executive Director Twala Lockett-Jones said.

Revel will be meeting with Girls Build next week to develop a full-scale marketing plan that will then be implemented next month. Some of the pro bono work that will be done includes social media help, website rebranding and other marketing materials.

Lockett-Jones said that having this free marketing will provide valuable exposure needed for the nonprofit to grow and continue its mission.

“Most of the girls that we work with are from underserved communities around the Kalamazoo County areas. So just getting the word out about who we are and what we do, hoping to expand what we do and maybe even have it going into other areas and other counties,” she said.