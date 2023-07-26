KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo nonprofit is teaming up with area partners to provide hygiene resources for people living on the streets.

Staffed by volunteers, Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries’ mobile shower trailer out into the community twice weekly to provide clean laundry and a refreshing shower to anyone living on Kalamazoo’s streets, including those who may not have another option.

“There’s a very small number of people who, because of their behaviors, may have been barred from some of the agencies and we want to make sure that they have the ability to get showers and some of the other necessities that they need,” Michael Brown, president and CEO of Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, said. “Some people just don’t want to come into the Mission or other agencies. They just won’t come, so we go to them.”

Alongside laundry detergent, towels and shower supplies, the nonprofit provides basic toiletries, socks, T-shirts, underwear and feminine hygiene products. Staff told News 8 the program runs on $5,000 from the mission’s annual budget. That funds the supplies, fuel for the generator, propane for the dryer and water supply.

According to Brown, more than 400 people have been helped since the mission began its mobile shower and laundry services four years ago. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the mobile unit is parked Tuesdays in Comstock Township, and Wednesdays at Kalamazoo’s The River church.

“(The mobile showers) pretty much come plug-and-play, ready to go and we try to help administrate that in any way possible,” Pastor Brad Landrum said.

In turn, Landrum says church volunteers help spread the word and provide water and snacks to those who come.

“A lot of the people that use the shower trailer … what they carry around with them in their body, in their soul and in their hearts from what they’re living with and encountering … a simple hot shower can reset so much of that and give them a chance to start afresh spiritually and metaphorically, in addition to just the hygiene,” he added.

Brown said Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries will have the unit out as long as enough people take advantage of it and donors continue to support it. Those interested in helping out by volunteering or donating can go to Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries’ website.