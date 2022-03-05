Kalamazoo Nature Center hosting Maple Sugar Festival

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve never had real maple syrup, you’ll have a chance this weekend to try it out. The Kalamazoo nature center will host its maple sugar festival starting Saturday.

It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. The money collected aims to support programming all year long for guests of all ages.

The event will be held both Saturday and Sunday. Activities will kick off at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

You can start the day with a pancake breakfast then head out on the trails for the maple sugar tour. A guide will take you through the rich history of maple sugaring.

The biggest change to expect this year is that a lot more of these activities will be outdoors.

“It’s supposed to be a beautiful day looking at the weather so it’s our first taste of spring,” Director of Marketing and Communications, Lisa Panich said. “Bring some shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy. Dress for the weather and prepare to have some fun.”

New this year, you can buy tickets online. An all-access pass is $15 which covers admission, all activities, the breakfast and other meals.

