Kalamazoo mayor announces run for second term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson announced Tuesday afternoon that he is running for a second term as mayor.

Anderson made the announcement in Bronson Park this afternoon after being introduced by current City Commissioner Eric Cunningham, who is not running for re-election.

Anderson says they’ve made a lot of progress on inclusion and equity over the last two years, but the pandemic slowed some of that down. He says now is the time to dive into all the things they were unable to do over the last 14 months.

“We’ve had a much harder time doing very important programs like our parks programs for youth. That was cut way back,” Anderson told reporters after his announcement. “Our actual engagement in neighborhoods in terms of helping promote local business. We had to cut back on that. So, I’m so looking forward to getting back in to doing this. Seeing each other, up close. Doing the work person to person, and we have a whole list of things we got on our website and that’s the work we need to do.”

Anderson was first elected to the City Commission in 2005. He was elected mayor in 2019 after longtime Mayor Bobby Hopewell decided not to run for re-election.

The election on November 2 will elect the mayor to a two year term and three City Commissioners to four year terms.