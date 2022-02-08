Kalamazoo Marathon returning, but with changes

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Marathon is returning to the streets of Kalamazoo after a two year hiatus — sort of.

The race now known as the Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon will take place on April 24. This year’s event will feature a 5K Run, a 10K Run, and a Half-Marathon. There will be no Marathon race this year but will return in 2023 according to an FAQ on their website. There will also be a Kids Fun Run 1K on Friday night.

The race formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon — Borgess Run for the Health of It! went virtual in May of 2020 during Governor Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 race was cancelled due to to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The course will look a little different this year with the start line being at Arcadia Creek Festival Site instead of the traditional Gull Road start near Borgess Health and Fitness. The spirit stations and the “Infamous Bacon Station” will also return to the course.

Registration for the event opened today. The full course map will be released closer to the event.