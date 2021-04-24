Kalamazoo man dies in deadly hit and run crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to a deadly car crash late Friday evening.

KDPS officers arrived at the 600 block of E Michigan Ave around 11:49 p.m. to find a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Officers immediately found the motorcycle driver, a 26-year-old Kalamazoo man, unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

The people in the other involved car ran away on foot before police got to the crash. They have yet to be apprehended by police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.