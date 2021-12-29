Kalamazoo man dies after crash in Illinois

DALE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — A man from Kalamazoo died after a crash between a car and a semitruck in Illinois Tuesday.

Illinois State Police responded to the crash around 9:50 p.m. on Interstate 55 near Bloomington.

Officials say a 43-year-old man from Kalamazoo was in a car that had stalled in the right lane on I-55 southbound at milepost 154. He had turned his hazard lights on.

A semitruck going southbound hit the rear of his vehicle.

The Kalamazoo man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials have identified him as Rickey M. Washington Jr.

The semitruck driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, and the semitruck passenger was uninjured.

— News 8 contributed to this report.