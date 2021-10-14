Kalamazoo man convicted for 2009 rape

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been convicted for a rape he committed in 2009.

Jamaal Joshua Vincent, 37, was convicted by a jury on Oct. 8 of two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct. The conviction stems from a rape he committed in October of 2009, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Vincent’s charges stem from an investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Officials say investigators found three other women who were also sexually assaulted by Vincent. Two testified in the trial.

Authorities believe other women may have been sexually assaulted by Vincent in the last decade in the Kalamazoo area.

SAKI Investigator Richard Johnson is asking anyone with information about any such cases to come forward. Investigators will keep the identity of anyone who comes forward confidential, officials say. Johnson can be contacted at 269.569.0515 or rajohn@kalcounty.com.

Vincent’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10. The prosecutor’s office says he faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.