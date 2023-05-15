KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was convicted for two separate sexual assaults committed in 2010, according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Last week, 39-year-old Jamaal Vincent pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he is expected to serve between 20 and 40 years for the first-degree case and between 8 and 15 years for the second-degree case. Vincent will be sentenced on July 10 and serve his sentences concurrently.

One victim was 20 years old in 2010. The second victim, assaulted months later, was 12 at the time. She was living with her mother, who was dating Vincent.

The charges resulted from an investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, known as SAKI.

This is not Vincent’s first conviction. In 2021, he was convicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for a 2009 rape. He is currently behind bars serving those sentences.

As SAKI investigated Vincent’s 2009 rape, it discovered evidence of the two 2010 assaults.

SAKI was created in 2017 to investigate untested rape kits and cold cases. The project, a collaboration between the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office and YWCA Kalamazoo, is reviewing about 225 cold case assaults from the past several decades.

Vincent’s recent charges are the 15th and 16th convictions obtained by SAKI.