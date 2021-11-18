Kalamazoo man charged with two bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged with two October bank robberies in Kalamazoo.

The first bank robbery happened around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 27 at a Chase Bank on E. Michigan Avenue near the intersection of Portage Street. The suspect indicated he had a gun and demanded money, and then ran away with the money, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday release.

The second happened two days later, around 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Community Promise Credit Union on Portage Street near Stockbridge Avenue. The suspect told tellers he had bombs and demanded money, officials say, before he ran away with some money.

After KDPS and the FBI investigated the two robberies, they identified a suspect, who was already in custody in Indiana on unrelated charges, officials say.

Investigators went to Indiana to talk to the suspect, who confessed to the robberies, KDPS says. It says investigators also got more evidence that links the suspect to the robberies.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday charged the 35-year-old man from Kalamazoo with two charges of bank robbery.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information should contact KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.