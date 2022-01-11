Kalamazoo man charged for allegedly stabbing, killing wife

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death on Sunday in the Kalamazoo area before fleeing to Berrien County has been charged.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old David Lain was charged with open murder in the 8th District Court.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Township Police were sent to the 700 block of Campbell Avenue north of W. Main Street on reports that a 37-year-old woman had been stabbed by her husband.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her husband, Lain, took off and was later found in Berrien County where he was arrested, police said. Details surrounding his arrest have not been released.

Police said three children are now in the care of other family members.

Lain is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 19.