Kalamazoo looking to calm Westnedge and Park traffic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is aiming to calm traffic on Westnedge Avenue and Park Street.

The city is looking for community input on the project, which will focus on Westnedge Avenue and Park Street between Dunkley Street and Crosstown Parkway, it said in a Thursday release.

Kalamazoo is hoping to implement short-term changes to make the roads safer. Long-term planning for street design and construction work is underway.

According to the city’s website, it is considering four changes to calm traffic:

Slow traffic by narrowing or reducing the number of vehicle lanes

Use the extra space to add bike lanes and on-street parking

Improve pedestrian crossings at intersections

Repair sidewalks and fill in gaps in the sidewalk network

Residents can share their input at events throughout the month of August or online starting Aug. 3. More information on those events and the calming project can be found at ImagineKalamazoo.com.