KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is looking for a new city attorney.

The current city attorney, Clyde Robinson, has announced he will be retiring after 14 years with the city, the city of Kalamazoo said in a Tuesday release. Robinson has worked in municipal service for over four decades.

The new attorney will be appointed by the city commission.

“It is important to the City Commission to have community input on what type of character traits are important to them with the City’s next City Attorney,” the city said in the release.

Residents are invited to fill out a survey to give their input now through Aug. 29, before the city commission’s meeting on Sept. 6. The survey can be found online at kalamazoocity.org/attorneysearch.