KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has died following a shooting in Kalamazoo, police say.

The shooting happened before noon at Westchester Woods Apartments on Little Drive off of W KL Avenue, east of Drake Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed one man was pronounced dead the hospital. His name and age were not immediately released.

Police have not released information about what led up to the shooting but said no suspects have been arrested.

KDPS said the case is its first homicide of the year.

Taya MacKenzie, who lives nearby, said she heard sirens, so she went to her balcony to see what was happening.

“There was a good 25 to 30 police cars coming from both ways on KL and zooming into here…” MacKenzie said. “The amount of cop cars was surprising but I guess the situation itself, probably not. There’s been a good share of things in the surrounding area before, like shootings and stuff like that, but not every often.”

The apartment complex is about a mile west of Western Michigan University. Campus police advised students to use caution if they were in the area.