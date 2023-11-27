KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Library is asking for the community’s feedback as it looks for a new director.

The library will host meetings on Tuesday with its search firm, Ray & Associates, Inc., where community members can give their input. There will be five hour-long meetings taking place throughout the day Tuesday:

Oshtemo Branch from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Alma Powell Branch from 12 to 1 p.m.

Eastwood Branch from 2 to 3 p.m.

Washington Square Branch from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Central Library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Farrell Howe, the head of marketing and communications for the library, said it’s important to get community feedback on the decision as Kalamazoo Public Library exists to serve the community.

“We really want to know what the community needs in the library, what they’re looking for … from the library, so the person that’s going to lead the library in that direction is, of course, key to being able to provide those services and materials for our public,” Howe said. “Their feedback is vital to make sure that we are hiring the right person that’s a good fit for our community.”

Those who attend the focus group events will be guided through a series of questions to give the consultants a good idea about how the community uses the library and what they are looking for in the future.

If you can’t attend an event but would still like to give feedback, a survey is available in both English and Spanish on the library’s website through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Howe said the team is hoping to have a decision by the summer of 2024.

“It’s going to be a pretty quick process. We don’t have specific dates at this time. It’s going to depend on how many candidates we receive and how quickly. But the goal is to have interviews take place in the spring and, hopefully, have a decision made by early summer,” she explained.

She said the library will keep the community updated on the process on its website.

“We are very excited to hire somebody and we’re looking forward to this process and we welcome community feedback,” Howe said. “We appreciate all the community’s patience as we search for the right person for this role. It’s very important to us.”

As Kalamazoo heads into the winter, Howe said the library is a great place to stop by to escape the cold.

“We definitely invite everybody to come in, you don’t need a library card. It’s a great place to come in, stay warm, stay active,” she said. “We have so many fun things to do. If you haven’t been to the library lately, you’re definitely missing out. We are so much more than books.”